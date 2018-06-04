Exclusive FUTURE SEX Trailer: New Blackpills Original Takes on Mankind's Favourite Ritual

Blackpills is fast becoming a must-watch space for unique original programming. From Luc Besson's assassin series Playground, to the faux 70's Grindhouse series A Girl is a Gun, the service already had my attention; but now that we've glimpsed into the future (as it were) it's become impossible to resit Blackpills' gravitational pull.

The next big Blackpills Original is Future Sex, a sci-fi anthology featuring five incisive and provocative futuristic stories exploring techno-sexual interactions in the future. Each story features its own cast of unique characters exploring what's to become in mankind's most favourite ritual.

As ardent fans of speculative dystopia, Screen Anarchy is proud to be presenting the (NSFW - not safe for work) trailer for Future Sex. With amazing cinematography and vistas right out of Blade Runner 2049, it looks like a must-catch series for sci-fi fans.

Future Sex was produced by Scott Glassgold's Ground Control, who recently won SXSW when they premiered their gritty sci-fi western Prospect, along with Stephan Zlotescu's Punkcity and H1 Films.

Future Sex is available to watch now on Blackpills -- and I should stress that the service is free.