THE GREAT BUDDHA ARRIVAL: Second Kaiju Regular, Hotaru Yukijiro, Joins Cast

News has come that Hotaru Yukijiro, actor in the Gamara and Zeiramu films in the 90s, has joined the cast of The Great Buddha Arrival. This new film is the revival of the long lost 1934 Kaiju film, Daibutsu Kaikoju.

"Daibutsu Kaikoku" is the movie about a big Buddha statue. “Daibutsu” means a big Buddha statue, “Kaikoku” means walking around a country. One day it begins to walk and visit around Japan.

Hotaru is the second notable Kaiju genre actor to join the cast. Godzilla actor Takarada Akira has already joined the cast. The production continues to talk to other members of the Kaiju family, hoping to add on other veterans of the genre.