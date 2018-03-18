Crowdfund This: Rebirthing a Long Lost Japanese Daikaiju Film in THE GREAT BUDDHA ARRIVAL

Here is a project that should be fun for fans of Japanese daikaiju films. A crowdfunding campaign has started to help fund The Great Buddha Arrivalm, a remake a long lost film from 1934 called Daibutsu Kaikoju. The grandson of Edamasa Yoshiro, the original film's director, and a group of creators are banding together to see this film get made before the end of the year.

"Daibutsu Kaikoku" is the movie about a big Buddha statue. “Daibutsu” means a big Buddha statue, “Kaikoku” means walking around a country. One day it begins to walk and visit around Japan.

As stated earlier The Great Buddha Arrival will be a remake of a long lost 1934 daikaiju film called Daibutsu Kaikoju. The only surviving proof that the original film existed before it was long during WWII are a couple promotional images (see below). The original film was made in 1934 by Edamasa Yoshiro, also known as the master of Tsuburaya Eiji who would himself become a world famous director of special effects for the Godzilla films. So yeah, the legacy of daikaiju cinema can sure get a boost from a special project like this.

The Great Buddha Arrival will be directed by Yokokawa Hiroto and stars Ohtsuki Yoshihiko and Nirasawa Junichiro from Godzilla: Final Wars and Yoneyama Kazuma .