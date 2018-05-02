Seattle 2018: Impressive Lineup & VR Slate Announced

Any SIFF-goer knows you need to take off the afternoon to read through the massive list of films on the day the lineup is announced. Well it's going to be a fun afternoon today for those excited about the 44th edition of the Seattle International Film Festival. The festival runs May 17 to June 10 (yes, that includes four weekends) and includes 433 films representing 90 countries. That's 68 features (plus 4 secret films), 66 documentaries, 10 archival films, 164 shorts, and 21 VR/360 works -- including 35 World premieres (6 features, 29 shorts), 46 North American premieres (32 features, 14 shorts), and 25 US. premieres (16 features, 9 shorts). Whooosh!



We've got a long list below but a few highlights include Sundance hit Sorry to Bother You, Garbage by our good pal Q, SXSW sci-fi standout Prospect, and Gus Van Sant's Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot as closer. Check out the list which includes all of the VR pieces below and stay tuned for expanded Screen Anarchy coverage from this year's festival.

GALAS

Opening Night Gala

The Bookshop

THURSDAY, MAY 17, 7:00 PM - Party to follow screening

FILM: MARION OLIVER MCCAW HALL

PARTY: FISHER PAVILION

Spanish director Isabel Coixet heads to the English coast circa 1959, where a headstrong widow (Emily Mortimer) opens a bookstore in a sleepy village and encounters both pride and prejudice from the provincial locals. Winner of Best Film, Director, and Screenplay at Spain's Goya Awards.

(d: Isabel Coixet c: Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson, Julie Christie, Hunter Tremayne, United Kingdom 2017, 110 min)



Centerpiece Gala

Sorry to Bother You

SATURDAY, JUNE 2, 5:30 PM - Party to follow screening

FILM: SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN

PARTY: DAR RAINIER CHAPTER HOUSE

Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Armie Hammer star in the exhilarating directorial debut of musician Boots Riley, a biting and bonkers satire that follows a black telemarketer who discovers an unknown skill which gives him magical selling powers that shoot him up the corporate ladder. (d: Boots Riley c: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun, Jermaine Fowler, Armie Hammer, Omari Hardwick, David Cross, Danny Glover, USA 2018, 112 min)

Closing Night Gala

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot

SUNDAY, JUNE 10, 6:00 PM - Party to follow screening

FILM: SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN

PARTY: MUSEUM OF HISTORY AND INDUSTRY (MOHAI)



Joaquin Phoenix gives a transformative performance in Gus Van Sant's sensitive and caustically funny portrait of Portland cartoonist John Callahan who, after a car accident leaves him disabled, uses his sardonic humor and brutal honesty to battle with a lifetime of addiction. The outstanding supporting cast includes Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, and musician Beth Ditto in her impressive film debut.

(d: Gus Van Sant c: Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Beth Ditto, USA 2018, 113 min)

SPECIAL GUESTS

AN AFTERNOON WITH

Melanie Lynskey

SUNDAY, MAY 27, 2:30 PM

FILM: Sadie

SCREENING | Q&A: SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN

Since making her debut at age 16 opposite a young Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures, the New Zealand-born Melanie Lynskey has become one of American cinema’s most reliable character actors. From Ever After: A Cinderella Story to Shattered Glass, The Informant! to The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Hello I Must Be Going to I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, and TV work ranging from HBO’s “Togetherness” and “Animals” and Cartoon Network’s “Over the Garden Wall” to 12 years on CBS’ “Two and a Half Men,” her passionate dedication to her craft has created a class of charismatic characters defined by their grace, sensitivity, quirkiness, and kindness. This afternoon, SIFF will welcome her to the stage for an interview featuring film clips from her career, followed by a screening of one of Lynskey’s latest films, Sadie, directed by Seattle-based Megan Griffiths (The Night Stalker, Lucky Them,Eden), with music by Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. There will also be an opportunity for audience questions following the screening.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMA

A Tribute to Ethan Hawke

FRIDAY, JUNE 8, 7:30 PM

FILM: Blaze

SCREENING | Q&A: SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN

A modern day renaissance artist, Ethan Hawke’s creative talent continues to flourish in several realms of expression. An actor, screenwriter, novelist, and filmmaker, his body of work is broad as it is deep in a career that now spans three decades. From portraying a rock-steady police sergeant and cowboy, to a sensitive teenage poet and young heartthrob, his versatility as an actor is renowned, cementing him as one of the great performers of this generation.

SIFF is proud to present Ethan Hawke with the Seattle International Film Festival Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema. A Q&A with Hawke will follow the screening of his new film, Blaze.

Past honorees of the SIFF Outstanding Achievement Awards include Anjelica Huston, Laura Dern, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Viggo Mortensen, Kyle MacLachlan, Sir Ben Kingsley, Kevin Bacon, Edward Norton, Sissy Spacek, Joan Allen, Spike Lee, among others.

FILMS WITH PARTIES



Saturday Film and Party

The Cake General, North American Premiere

SATURDAY, MAY 19, 5:30 PM - Party to follow screening

FILM: MAJESTIC BAY

PARTY: NORDIC MUSEUM



Based on a true story, the directorial debut of popular Swedish personalities Filip and Fredrik is an outrageous, unconventional comedy set in the 1980s about an eccentric resident of "the most boring town in Sweden" who decides to put his sleepy hamlet on the map by assembling the world's longest layer cake.

(d: Filip Hammar, Fredrik Wikingsson c: Mikael Perssbrandt, Helena Bergström, Agnes Lindström Bolmgren, Tomas von Brömssen, Sweden 2018, 101 min)



Saturday Film and Party

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

SATURDAY, MAY 26, 6:00 PM - Party to follow screening

FILM: SIFF CINEMA UPTOWN

PARTY: THE HOUSE STUDIOS

Oscar®-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) presents the heartwarming life of Fred Rogers, whose cherished PBS series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” used cardigans, puppets, and the Land of Make-Believe to imaginatively and compassionately inspire children, while not shying away from complicated issues.

(d: Morgan Neville f: Fred Rogers, USA 2018, 93 min)

Kirkland Opening Night

The Drummer and the Keeper

THURSDAY, MAY 31, 8:00 PM - Party to precede screening

PARTY AND FILM: KIRKLAND PERFORMANCE CENTER

When a drummer for an up-and-coming Dublin rock band is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he is forced to join a weekend mixed-ability soccer team and makes fast friends with a 17-year-old with Asperger’s Syndrome in this poignant and charming bro-com between two odd and lonely souls.

(d: Nick Kelly c: Dermot Murphy, Jacob McCarthy, Peter Coonan, Ireland/USA 2017, 93 min)

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

L’INFERNO WITH LIVE SCORE BY MY GOODNESS

Thursday, May 31 | 7:00 PM | The Triple Door

Seattle rock band My Goodness bring their expansive blues-inspired sound to The Triple Door for a live accompaniment to the 1911 Italian silent film, a macabre tour de force inspired by Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” featuring ground-breaking special effects and a cast of thousands.

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTATIONS



HIGHLANDER WITH LIVE SOUNDTRACK BY DJ NICFIT

Wednesday, May 23 | 6:30 PM | SIFF Cinema Egyptian

When originally released in 1986, this franchise-inspiring fantasy adventure about an immortal Scottish swordsman featured a handful of new songs from rock icons Queen. Now, Seattle's own DJ NicFit reimagines the cult classic with a decades-spanning all-Queen playlist performed live on two turntables.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL: CHERISHED GEMS

Wednesday, June 6 | 9:15 PM | SIFF Cinema Egyptian

Ranging from industrial training videos to forsaken home movies, comedians Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher's vast VHS library features the world's largest collection of strange, outrageous, and profoundly stupid videos, the best (and worst) of which they have carefully curated and present along with live comedy commentary.

EIGHTH GRADE

Saturday June, 9, 6:30 PM | SIFF Cinema Egyptian

Sunday, June 10, 12:30 PM | SIFF Cinema Uptown

Newcomer Elsie Fisher, in a star-making performance, perfectly captures the everyday humiliations and triumphs of a modern-day thirteen-year-old making her way through the last week of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year in the auspicious filmmaking debut of comedian Bo Burnham.

FEATURE FILM PREMIERES

World Premieres (6)

Ballet Now (d: Steven Cantor, USA 2018)

The Devil’s Doorway (d: Aislinn Clarke, United Kingdom 2018)

The Faces of Zandra Rhodes (d: David Wiesehan, USA 2018)

It Will Be Chaos (d: Lorena Luciano, Filippo Piscopo, USA 2018)

The Most Dangerous Year (d: Vlada Knowlton, USA 2018)

The Story of ‘72 (d: Prabin Syangbo, Nepal/South Africa 2018)





North American Premieres (32)

Cake General (d: Filip Hammar, Fredrik Wikingsson, Sweden 2018)

Champions (d: Javier Fesser, Spain 2018)

Chedeng & Apple (d: Rae Red, Fatrick Tabada, Philippines 2018)

Cook Off (d: Tomas L. Brickhill, Zimbabwe 2017)

Death of a Poetess (d: Dana Goldberg, Efrat Mishori, Israel 2017)

Ellen (d: Daryne Joshua, South Africa 2017)

The Empty Hands (d: Chapman To, Hong Kong 2017)

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (d: Paul Urkijo Alijo, Spain/France 2017)

Falling (d: Marina Stepanska, Ukraine/Italy 2017)

Garbage (d: Q (Qaushiq Mukherjee), India 2018)

Genesis (d: Árpád Bogdán, Hungary 2018)

Girls Always Happy (d: Mingming Yang, China 2018)

A Good Week for Democracy (d: Cecilia Björk, Sweden 2018)

The Greenaway Alphabet (d: Saskia Boddeke, Netherlands 2017)

Hot Mess (d: Lucy Coleman, Australia 2017)

I Miss You When I See You (d: Simon Chung, Hong Kong 2018)

In Praise of Nothing (d: Boris Mitic, Serbia/France/Croatia 2017)

Last Child (d: Dong-seok Shin, South Korea 2017)

Little Tito and the Aliens (d: Paola Randi, Italy 2017)

Maki’la (d: Machérie Ekwa Bahango, Democratic Republic of Congo 2018)

Marilyn (d: Martín Rodriguez Redondo, Argentina/Chile 2018)

The Most Unknown (d: Ian Cheney, Belgium/Costa Rica/Italy 2018)

Nearest and Dearest (d: Ksenia Zueva, Russia 2017)

New Turn (d: Doris Wong, Hong Kong/Taiwan 2017)

Pig (d: Mani Haghighi, Iran 2018)

The Poetess (d: Stefanie Brockhaus, Andreas Wolff, Germany/Saudi Arabia 2017)

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem (d: Muayad Alayan,

Palestine/Netherlands/Germany/Mexico 2018)

Retablo (d: Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio L., Peru/Germany/Norway 2018)

Something Useful (d: Pelin Esmer, Turkey/France/Netherlands/Germany 2017)

The Taste of Betel Nut (d: Jia Hu, China/Hong Kong 2017)

The Widowed Witch (d: Chengjie Cai, China 2018)

Wrath of Silence (d: Yukun Xin, China 2017)

US Premieres (16)

Afghan Cycles (d: Sarah Menzies, USA/France/Afghanistan 2018)

The Captain (d: Robert Schwentke, Germany/Poland/Portugal/France 2017)

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (d: Aaron Hancox, Michael McNamara, Canada 2018)

Doubtful (d: Eliran Elia, Israel 2017)

The Heiresses (d: Marcelo Martinessi, Paraguay/Uruguay/Germany/Brazil/Norway/France 2018

Luk'Luk'I (d: Wayne Wapeemukwa, Canada 2017)

No Bed of Roses (d: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Bangladesh/India 2017)

Noble Earth (d: Ursula Grisham, USA 2017)

One of These Days (d: Nadim Tabet, Lebanon/Qatar 2017)

The Return (d: Malene Choi, Denmark 2018)

Sashinka (d: Kristina Wagenbauer, Canada (Québec) 2017)

Shuttle Life (d: Tan Seng Kiat, Malaysia 2017)

The Silk and the Flame (d: Jordan Schiele, USA/China 2018)

Susu (d: Yixi Sun, China/United Kingdom 2017)

Unarmed Verses (d: Charles Officer, Canada 2017)

Warrior Women (d: Elizabeth A. Castle, Christina D. King, USA 2018)

COMPETITIONS

Official Competition

Juried by a team of international industry members, the Official Competition recognizes distinct and resonant voices in filmmaking from around the world. The Grand Jury Prize Winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

2018 Entries:

The Devil’s Doorway (d: Aislinn Clarke, United Kingdom 2018, World Premiere)

Garbage (d: Q (Qaushiq Mukherjee), India 2018, North American Premiere)

The Heiresses (d: Marcelo Martinessi, Paraguay/Uruguay/Germany/Brazil/Norway/France 2018, US Premiere)

Leave No Trace (d: Debra Granik, USA 2018)

Luna (d: Elsa Diringer, France 2017)

Pig (d: Mani Haghighi, Iran 2018, North American Premiere)

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem (d: Muayad Alayan, Palestine/Netherlands/Germany/Mexico 2018, North American Premiere)

Something Useful (d: Pelin Esmer, Turkey/France/Netherlands/Germany 2017, North American Premiere)

Team Hurricane (d. Annika Berg, Denmark 2017)

New Directors Competition

Festival programmers select 10 films remarkable for their original scripts, innovative cinematography, and unique insights into people, places, and story. To be eligible, films must be a director’s first or second feature and without U.S. distribution at the time of their selection. The Grand Jury Prize Winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

2018 Entries:

After the War (d: Annarita Zambrano, France/Italy/Belgium/Switzerland 2017)

Amateurs (d: Gabriela Pichler, Sweden 2018)

The Blessed (d: Sofia Djama, France/Belgium 2017)

The Charmer (d: Milad Alami, Denmark/Sweden 2017)

Dead Pigs (d: Cathy Yan, China/USA 2018)

Retablo (d: Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio L., Peru/Germany/Norway 2018, North American Premiere)

Sashinka (d: Kristina Wagenbauer, Canada (Québec) 2017, US Premiere)

Scary Mother (d: Ana Urushadze, Georgia/Estonia 2017)

Shuttle Life (d: Tan Seng Kiat, Malaysia 2017, US Premiere)

Supa Modo (d: Likarion Wainaina, Kenya/Germany 2018)

Ibero-American Competition

The Ibero-American Competition selects 9 outstanding films from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal to highlight the increasing power, creativity, and influence of storytelling in the region. To be eligible, films must be without U.S. distribution at the time of their selection. The Grand Jury Prize Winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

2018 Entries:

Champions (d: Javier Fesser, Spain 2018, North American Premiere)

Giant (d: Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, Spain 2017)

Gold Seekers (d: Juan Carlos Maneglia, Tana Schémbori, Paraguay 2017)

Killing Jesus (d: Laura Mora Ortega, Colombia/Argentina 2017)

Lots of Kids, A Monkey and a Castle (d: Gustavo Salmerón, Spain 2017)

Marilyn (d: Martín Rodriguez, Argentina/Chile 2018, North American Premiere)

Rush Hour (d: Luciana Kaplan, Mexico 2017)

Rust (d: Aly Muritiba, Brazil 2018)

Virus Tropical (d: Santiago Caicedo, Colombia/Ecuador 2017)

New American Cinema Competition

Each of these films has found a champion in the SIFF programming team and was selected for its potential to capture the hearts of audiences looking to explore the exciting vanguard of New American Cinema. Jury is comprised of three members from the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI). The Grand Jury Prize Winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

2018 Entries:

Jinn (d: Nijla Mu’min, USA 2018)

My Name Is Myeisha (d: Gus Krieger, USA 2018)

Noble Earth (d: Ursula Grisham, USA 2017, US Premiere)

Prospect (d: Zeek Earl, Chris Caldwell, USA/Canada 2018)

Sadie (d: Megan Griffiths, USA 2018)

Thunder Road (d: Jim Cummings, USA 2018)

Tyrel (d: Sebastián Silva, USA 2018)

Wild Nights With Emily (d: Madeleine Olnek, USA 2018)

Documentary Competition

For the documentarian, the world around us provides a seemingly inexhaustible source of material. From the ridiculous to the sublime and everything in between, documentary art is about showing the world how it is, how it was, and how it could be. The Grand Jury Prize Winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

2018 Entries:

Afghan Cycles (d: Sarah Menzies, USA/France/Afghanistan 2018, US Premiere)

Inventing Tomorrow (d: Laura Nix, USA 2018)

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. (d: Stephen Loveridge, Sri Lanka/United Kingdom/USA 2018)

People’s Republic of Desire (d: Hao Wu, China 2018)

Queerama (d: Daisy Asquith, United Kingdom 2017)

The Return (d: Malene Choi, Denmark 2018)

Unarmed Verses (d: Charles Officer, Canada 2017, US Premiere)

Warrior Women (d: Elizabeth A. Castle, Christina D. King, USA 2018, US Premiere)

Shorts Competition

All short films shown at the Festival are eligible for both the Golden Space Needle Audience Award and Jury Award. Jurors will choose winners in the Narrative, Animation, and Documentary categories. Each jury winner will receive $2,500 and winners in any of the three categories may also qualify to enter the respective Short Film category of the Academy Awards® for the concurrent season without the theatrical run.

Golden Space Needle AwardsFor the past 30 years, SIFF has celebrated its most popular films and filmmakers with the Golden Space Needle Audience Award. Awards by Festival audiences are given in six categories: Best Film, Best Documentary, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Short Film.

AFRICAN PICTURES

African Pictures showcases the best filmmaking happening in and about Africa today. This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to experience innovative and inspiring filmmaking from across the continent.

The African Storm (d: Sylvestre Amoussou, Benin/France 2017)

The Blessed (d: Sofia Djama, France/Belgium 2017)

Cook Off (d: Tomas L. Brickhill, Zimbabwe 2017, North American Premiere)

Ellen (d: Daryne Joshua, South Africa 2017, North American Premiere)

I Am Not a Witch (d: Rungano Nyoni, Zambia/France/United Kingdom 2017)

Looking for Oum Kulthum (d: Shirin Neshat, Germany/Austria/Italy/Lebanon/Qatar 2017)

Maki’la (d: Machérie Ekwa Bahango, Democratic Republic of Congo/France 2018, North American Premiere)

Razzia (d: Nabil Ayouch, France/Morocco/Belgium 2017)

Silas (d: Hawa Essuman, Anjali Nayar, Canada/South Africa/Kenya 2017)

Supa Modo (d: Likarion Wainaina, Kenya/Germany 2018

CHINA STARS

Stepping into the third year of the China Stars showcase, the 44th Seattle International Film Festival continues to feature the diverse artistic visions and cultural richness in Chinese cinema by showcasing 10 feature films from Mainland China.



In this selection, we have four North American premieres and two US premieres, bringing the best new Chinese cinema to Seattle audiences. We are also proud to have films from five female directors and five first-time directors, with many of the filmmakers scheduled to attend.

To raise greater awareness of the excellent filmmaking in contemporary Chinese cinema and to promote cross-cultural exchange with all Festival filmmakers, SIFF will present the inaugural China Stars Celebration and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 8 at the Pan Pacific Hotel.



Awards will be presented to:

Best New Talent Award: Girls Always Happy

Best First Film Award: Dead Pigs

Best Film Award: The Taste of Betel Nut

China Stars program is presented in part by WASA North America Group, with support from Aegis Gardens, Hainan Airlines, and the Pan Pacific Hotel.



Angels Wear White (d: Vivian Qu, China/France 2017)

Dead Pigs (d: Cathy Yan, China/USA 2018)

Girls Always Happy (d: Mingming Yang, China 2018, North American Premiere)

Love Education (d: Sylvia Chang, Mainland China/Taiwan 2017)

People’s Republic of Desire (d: Hao Wu, China 2018)

The Silk and the Flame (d: Jordan Schiele, USA/China 2018, US Premiere)

Susu (d: Yixi Sun, China/United Kingdom 2017, US Premiere)

The Taste of Betel Nut (d: Jia Hu, Mainland China/Hong Kong 2017, North American Premiere)

The Widowed Witch (d: Chenglie Cai, China 2018, North American Premiere)

Wrath of Silence (d: Yukun Xin, China 2017, North American Premiere)

CULINARY CINEMA

Popcorn is no longer king as the phenomenon of food culture has exploded into cinema. We’ve selected some extraordinary films that explore different aspects of taste and the senses for the cinematically inclined.



Brewmaster (d: Douglas Tirola, USA/Czech Republic 2018)

Constructing Albert (d: Laura Collado, Jim Loomis, Spain 2017)

Cuban Food Stories (d: Asori Soto, Cuba/USA 2018)

Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen (d: Rasmus Dinesen, Denmark 2017)

Schumann’s Bar Talks (d: Marieke Schroeder, Germany 2017)

Scotch - A Golden Dream (d: Andrew Peat, Taiwan 2017)

Soufra (d: Thomas Morgan, USA 2017)

FACE THE MUSIC

Four out of five SIFF programmers agree that regular exposure to music and film are essential to your overall well-being. With that in mind, this year’s Face the Music program has been specifically designed to provide a holistic regimen for your audio-visual health.



Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story (d: Steve Sullivan, United Kingdom 2018)

Blaze (d: Ethan Hawke, USA 2018)

Industrial Accident - The Story of Wax Trax! Records (d: Julia Nash, USA/Belgium/Canada/Germany 2018)

Looking for Oum Kulthum (d: Shirin Neshat, Germany/Austria/Italy/Lebanon/Qatar 2017)

Making the Grade (d: Ken Wardrop, Ireland 2017

MATANGI / Maya / M.I.A (d: Stephen Loveridge, Sri Lanka/United Kingdom/USA 2018)

Nico, 1988 (d: Susanna Nicchiarelli, Italy/USA 2017)

Rubén Blades Is Not My Name ( d: Abner Benaim, Panama/Argentina/Colombia 2018)

Ryuichi Sakamoto:Coda (d: Stephen Nomura, Japan/USA 2017)

NORTHWEST CONNECTIONS

Seattleites see more films per capita than the residents of any other American city, and a growing number of these selections have their roots in the fertile Pacific Northwest film community. Each year, SIFF honors the many ways in which the Puget Sound region contributes to the world of cinema, whether as an evocative location for outside filmmakers or as inspiration for local filmmakers ready to strut their stuff.

Afghan Cycles (d: Sarah Menzies, USA/France/Afghanistan 2018, US Premiere)

Automata (d: Van Alan, USA 2017)

The Faces of Zandra Rhodes (d: David Wiesehan, USA 2018, World Premiere)

The Most Dangerous Year (d: Vlada Knowlton, USA 2018, World Premiere)

Prospect (d: Zeek Earl, Chris Caldwell, USA/Canada 2018)

Return to Mount Kennedy (d: Eric Becker, USA 2018)

Sadie (d: Megan Griffiths, USA 2018)

Explore the Future of Storytelling at SIFF VR Zone - A Virtual Reality and 360 Content Pop-up Event

Confirmed Content



360 OUTER SPACE

Space Explorers: A New Dawn, dir Felix & Paul (Canada)



360 OUT OF AFRICA

The Other Dakar, dir Selly Raby Kane (Senegal)

Nairobi Berries, dir Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya)

Let This Be a Warning, dir Jim Chuchu (The Nest Collective) (Kenya)

360 EXPERIMENTAL STORYTELLING

Summation of Force, dir Piers Mussared (Australia)

Space X Girl, dir Mihnyuk Che (South Korea)

Everything Flows, dir Yumeng Du (China)

360 NARRATIVE STORYTELLING

U-Turn, dir Nathalie Mathe (USA)

The Visigoths, dir Rory Mitchell (USA)

360 DOCUMENTARY

Sun Ladies VR, dir Celine Tricart (USA/Iraq)

The Journey, dir Charlotte Mikkelborg (UK/Ethiopia/Sudan/Chad)

Sanctuaries of Silence, dir Emmanuel Vaughn Lee & Adam Loften (USA - WA)



360 ART & MUSIC

The Posies - Unlikely Places, produced & directed by WonderTek Labs (USA)

Rone, dir Lester Francois (AUS)

Unraveled - The Future of Music with Virtual Reality and 360 Media, dir Yao Wang, Berklee College of Music (USA)

YOUTH 360 SHOWCASE

7 Stories for 7 Years, Lead Content Creator Zahra Rasool, produced by Al Jazeera (Jordan)

Dreaming in Za’atari: Stories After Syria, Lead Content Creator Zahra Rasool, produced by Al Jazeera (Jordan)

Tapestry 360, produced by Reel Grrls/WonderTek Labs

INTERACTIVE VR PROGRAM

Aeronaut (feat. Billy Corgan) (USA)

Greenland Melting, dir Nonny de la Pena (USA/Greenland)

Mono: Blackwater, dir Ben Wolstenhome (USA/India)

Caribi: Anubis, dir Bogdan Derev (USA - Seattle)

World One, dir Scobot (USA - Seattle)

Epic Snowday Adventure, creator Verge of Brilliance (Dr. Evie Powell) (USA - Seattle)

UpLift VR - Maiden Voyage (Hot Air Balloon Ride), creator Larry James (USA - Seattle)