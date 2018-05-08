New CHINA SALESMAN Trailer: Mike Tyson Says Fire! Steven Seagal Nods His Head

Released last year in China, the action picture China Salesman has been acquired for U.S. distribution by Cleopatra Entertainment, which plans to roll it out into select theaters on June 15 and on VOD platforms on June 20.

To celebrate the occasion, a new, English-friendly trailer has been released. As our own Todd Brown mentioned last year, "a Chinese action film featuring the talents of former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson and human oddity Steven Seagal? You betcha!"

We also have a new poster, kids, so mark your calendars! And watch the new trailer below.