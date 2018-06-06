Sitges Coverage Thrillers All Reviews Cult Movies Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive CHINA SALESMAN CLIP: Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal Face Off

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Our own Todd Brown alerted us to the first trailer for China Salesman last year, and, to be honest, I'm still surprised this movie exists.

And delighted as well. Ahead of its arrival in select U.S. theaters on Friday, June 15, and before it arrives on VOD platforms on Wednesday, June 20, we are glad to debut an exclusive clip from the film, featuring a memorable face-off between Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal.

According to the official synopsis, the film is based on a true story (?!) and is "about the dangerous and epic adventure to Africa where a Chinese engineer/salesman comes face-to-face with a corrupt competitor over the contract for the first African mobile telecom technology. Local tribesman Kabbah (Mike Tyson) and mercenary Lauder (Steven Seagal) get drawn into the conflict in a classic, brutal hand-to-hand fight while the entire country faces civil war battles."

In addition to Tyson and Seagal, the cast includes Dong-Xue Li, Janicke Askevold, Li Ai, and Eriq Ebouaney. Tang Bing wrote and directed.

Watch our exclusive clip below and then get tickets and/or make plans to see China Salesman when it opens in theaters and then VOD a little later this month.

