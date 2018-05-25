Friday One Sheet: THE SISTERS BROTHERS Teases Fire and Brimstone

The long awaited (by me, anyway) film adaptation of Partick deWitt's 'Chemistry Western,' The Sisters Brothers, moves towards the screen with this fiery and iconic poster. While not as experimental and quriky as the Canadian book cover, the homestead in flames is a familiar, but nevertheless arresting, image in the genre.

What the poster does not sell is just how unconventional the story is. But this is OK, kids, it is all about bums in seats. If the marketing under-promises, and the film (hopefully) over-delivers, it might capture the all-powerful word of mouth. I look forward to what the advertising campaign looks like on this side of the pond (*the trailer below is tonnes of fun), as the book is already somewhat of a grim Canadian literary classic.

Because this is a teaser poster, and a French one at that, there is no formal credit block. You do, however, get a listing of the impressive cast under director Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Dheepan), which includes Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Riz Ahmed. (Who you do not see is Rutger Hauer and Carol Kane).

*UPDATE: The film's first trailer just dropped, and is added below.