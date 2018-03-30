SXSW Coverage International Interviews Weird Reviews Sci-Fi Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

News from “Araf 2”

Mert Gner
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
News from “Araf 2”

Release date of new horror thriller movie of Biray Dalkiran (director of “The Crossbreed”) has been revealed. “Araf 2” is the sequel of director’s first movie “Araf” (AKA “The Abortion”) released on 2006. “Araf 2” will be in cinemas June 29th, 2018. The movie will also be available on DVD and VOD worldwide soon after its cinema release.

2006 released movie has Akasya Asiltürkmen and Murat Yildirim as leading roles. As reported from sources, very famous and surprise names will be on “Araf 2”s cast.

After “Araf 2”, Biray Dalkiran will shot his second movie in USA called “The Whisperman” in August.

 

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
abortionarafbiray dalkıranthe crossbreed
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.