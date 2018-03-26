Disaster Strikes Sweden In Terrific DEN BLOMSTERTID NU KOMMER Trailer

From the looks of things, if there’s one Swedish genre film that’s sure to make a splash in the next few months, it’s Den Blomstertid Nu Kommer (aka The Unthinkable, although it literally translates to ‘Now the time of blossoming arrives’).

The teaser hyped us up considerably. How could it not considering this is a crowdfunded film with the look and feel of a big budget popcorn flick? While the first glimpse suggested a dire turn of events in Sweden, the first full-length trailer posits a sci-fi origin to the impending doom.

In the mood for some well-crafted and rather atmospheric footage? Check the mouth-watering trailer below. Swedish audiences are lucky since they get to experience writer-director Victor Danell’s film in select cinemas sometime this Summer. The rest of the world? Our guess is Crazy Pictures’ feature film debut will hit the ground running on the international film festival circuit.