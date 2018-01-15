Impressive Teaser For Swedish Disaster Picture NOW THE TIME OF BLOSSOMING ARRIVES

What's this? A crowd-funded disaster picture out of Sweden that looks as though it could stand up to major studio offerings? That's exactly what you get with the teaser for upcoming effort Now The Time Of Blossoming Arrives (Den Blomstertid Nu Kommer), the debut feature from Swedish collective Crazy Pictures who take the step up to long form after a number of highly regarded - and highly viral - short films.

Victor Dannell takes the directing credit here and he and the entire group deserve an enormous amount of credit for what they have already accomplished. Production values and scope are clearly top notch and while this may have been the most successful Swedish crowd funding campaign ever the actual, overall working budget - reported as less than two million Euro - is absolutely tiny for what they're doing and you would never know it to look.

The story follows a young man in the near future trying to return home to his estranged father while the country is under attack by some unknown force but, really, the teaser is going to sell it fr better than my writing about it will. Take a look below.