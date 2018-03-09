A TASTE OF PHOBIA: Artsploitation Bringing Multiple Fears to U.S. And Canada

Artsploitation continues its trend of acquiring international horror flicks this week, adding the horror anthology A Taste of Phobia to its roster. Headed by Italian filmmaker Domiziano Cristopharo and UK producer Tony Newton the project is a collection of short films from filmmakers around the World which explore a number of fears and phobias.

Artsploitation will release the anthology on DVD and VOD in May. You can watch the trailer for the project below.

Artsploitation has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to EuroObscura’s A Taste of Phobia, a harrowing horror anthology created by 14 international directors. Produced by Vestra Pictures and Enchanted Architect, in collaboration with Trash Art Pictures, the film is scheduled for DVD and VOD release in May 2018.

Of the multitude of fears, A Taste of Phobia delves into some of the weirdest and wildest, each with its own bloody twist. Presenting 14 unnerving segments, featured phobias include caetophobia (fear of hairs), henophobia (fear of young virgin girls), coprophobia (fear of feces), mysophobia (fear of contamination and germs), mazeophobia (fear of being lost), astrophobia (fear of celestial objects), mageirocophobia (fear of cooking) and oneirophobia (fear of dreams).

“As someone with a high number of phobias myself -- fear of ceiling fans and hotel remotes to name just two -- I was hesitant to watch A Taste of Phobia. But after 90 minutes of seeing people traumatized, institutionalized and dying from their fears, I felt much better,” said Artsploitation President, Raymond Murray. “It’s a cinematic colonic for a sick mind and a must for Artsploitation fans.”

A Taste of Phobia combines the talents of directors known for making a bloody good splash such as James Quinn (The Law of Sodom), Sam Mason Bell (The Making Of), Jason Impey (Home Made), Alessandro Redaelli (P.O.E. 3), Chris Milewski (Welcome to the World, Dear Child), Alessandro Giordani (L'insonne: Ouverture) and Domiziano Cristopharo (Virus: Extreme Contamination, Dark Waves).

“We are proud that Artsploitation will be releasing this great and scary horror movie in the U.S.,” said Marco Magni, international sales representative for EuroObscura. “I’m sure that the fans of horror movies in America will enjoy it and will also be surprised to learn about the more strange and terrifying kind of phobias that exist in the world.”

A Taste of Phobia

Genre: Horror Year: 2017 Running time: 90 minutes Language: English Audio format: 2.0 stereo

Directors:

Jackson Batchelor (UK)

Sam Mason Bell (England)

Domiziano Cristopharo (Italy)

Michael J. Epstein (USA)

Dustin Ferguson (USA)

Alessandro Giordani (Italy)

Jason Impey (UK)

Sunny King (Nigeria)

Chris Milewski (USA)

Davide Pesca (Italy)

Alessandro Redaelli (Italy)

Poison Rouge (Italy)

Rob Ulitski (UK)

Lorenzo Zanonin & Alessandro Sisti (Italy)

Producers:

Domiziano Cristopharo

Tony Newton

Sam Mason Bell

Music:

Antriksh Bali