PHOBIA: Trailer For The Anglo Italo Horror Anthology About All Your Fears

Vestra Pictures by Tony Newton (producer of films like: Grindsploitation, Virus of the dead) and The Enchanted Architect by Domiziano Cristopharo (producer of: Red Krokodil, Sacrifice) present PHOBIA the new collective movie that features 15 international directors developing an unusual theme: phobias.Do you know that fears like Hipopotomonstrosesquipedaliofobia (fear of long words) or Geniofobia (fear of the… chin?) exist? With up to a thousand fears and phobias in some cases they become a clinical pathology.This film delves into the horrors of phobias in each segment about one phobia and the bloody twist of it.Featured directors:Michael J. Epstein (USA) – Somniphobia – Fear of sleepDomiziano Cristopharo (ITALY) – Mageirocophobia- Fear of cookingPoison Rouge (ITALY) – Misophobia – Fear of BacteriaChris Milewski (USA) – Pharmacophobia – Fear of taking medicineSam Mason Bell (ENGLAND) – Oneirophobia – Fear of dreamsAlessandro Giordani (ITALY) – Astrophobia – Fear of stars or celestial spaceJason Impey (UK) – Achluophobia – fear of darknessAlessandro Redaelli (ITALY) -Parthenophobia – Fear of virgins or young girlsSunny King (NIGERIA) – Nychtohobia – Fear of nightRob Ulitski (UK) – Gerascophobia – Fear of growing oldLorenzo Zanonin&Alessandro Sisti (Italy) – Caetophobia – Fear of hairsDavide Pesca (Italy) – Hemophobia – Fear of bloodJackson Batchelor (UK) – Politicophobia – Fear of PoliticsDustin Ferguson (USA) – Mazeophobia – Fear of being lostMain titles themes by Antriksh Bali