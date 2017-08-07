Fantasia Coverage All Interviews Horror Movies All Features Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

PHOBIA: Trailer For The Anglo Italo Horror Anthology About All Your Fears

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Everyone is scared of something and chances are that something that you are scared of has a fancy name ending in -phobia. Everything from gravity, to teenager, to knees. If you are scared of something, someone sciency has put a label on it. 
 
The filmmakers behind the new Anglo-Italo horror anthology Phobia have just released the first trailer for the film. As with any anthology there is a wide range of visual styles to process in the short run time of this trailer. 
 
Vestra Pictures by Tony Newton (producer of films like: Grindsploitation, Virus of the dead) and The Enchanted Architect by Domiziano Cristopharo (producer of: Red Krokodil, Sacrifice) present PHOBIA the new collective movie that features 15 international directors developing an unusual theme: phobias.
 
Do you know that fears like Hipopotomonstrosesquipedaliofobia (fear of long words) or Geniofobia (fear of the… chin?)  exist? With up to a thousand fears and phobias in some cases they become a clinical pathology.
 
This film delves into the horrors of phobias in each segment about one phobia and the bloody twist of it.
 
Featured directors:
 
Michael J. Epstein (USA) – Somniphobia – Fear of sleep
Domiziano Cristopharo (ITALY) – Mageirocophobia- Fear of cooking
Poison Rouge (ITALY) – Misophobia – Fear of Bacteria
Chris Milewski (USA) – Pharmacophobia – Fear of taking medicine
Sam Mason Bell (ENGLAND) – Oneirophobia – Fear of dreams
Alessandro Giordani (ITALY) – Astrophobia – Fear of stars or celestial space
Jason Impey (UK) – Achluophobia – fear of darkness
Alessandro Redaelli (ITALY) -Parthenophobia – Fear of virgins or young girls
Sunny King (NIGERIA) – Nychtohobia – Fear of night
Rob Ulitski (UK) – Gerascophobia – Fear of growing old
Lorenzo Zanonin&Alessandro Sisti (Italy) – Caetophobia – Fear of hairs
Davide Pesca (Italy) – Hemophobia – Fear of blood
Jackson Batchelor (UK) – Politicophobia – Fear of Politics
Dustin Ferguson (USA) – Mazeophobia – Fear of being lost
Main titles themes by Antriksh Bali
