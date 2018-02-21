BFF GIRLS Teaser: Fighting the Tampon Monster!

When I heard that two rising stars of genre filmmaking, Jill Gevargizian (Call Girl, The Stylist) and Brian Lonano (Crow Hand!!!, Gwilliam) were teaming up to make a new short, I knew it was going to be special. And judging by this teaser released yesterday, it will be. Cool girls with superpowers? An evil adversary? Tampons!? Yes, these are all together in what should be a crazy awesome film.

A new short film from the makers of Gwilliam and The Stylist, B.F.F. Girls pays homage to super hero shows like Sailor Moon and Power Rangers...only these dorky American girls transform into beautiful Japanese girls and battle a tampon monster!

BFF Girls is already scheduled to screen at Boston Underground Film Festival, Florida Film Festival, and Chattanooga Film Festival, and will no doubt be heading to more film festivals soon. Check out the teaser below.