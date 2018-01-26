Sundance Coverage Fantasy Movies Teaser Trailers Comedies Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

MOHAWK: Trailer and Poster Debut for Ted Geoghegan's Historical Horror

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
After a season of impactful screenings on the festival circuit Ted Geoghegan's historical horror, Mohawk, will have a limited theatrical release and be available on VOD/Digital HD on March 2nd from Dark Sky Films. A trailer and brand new poster were released earlier today. You will find the trailer below the list of cinemas in the U.S. screening Ted's film. 
 
After one of her tribe sets an American camp ablaze, a young Mohawk warrior finds herself pursued by a contingent of military renegades set on revenge. Fleeing deep into the woods they call home, Oak and Calvin, along with their British companion Joshua, must now fight back against the bloodthirsty Colonel Holt and his soldiers - using every resource both real and supernatural that the winding forest can offer.
 
Mohawk stars Kaniehtiio Horn (Hemlock Grove), Ezra Buzzington (Justified, The Middle), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks: The Return), Justin Rain (Fear the Walking Dead), Ian Colletti ("Arseface" from AMC's Preacher), Noah Segan (Looper), Jonathan Huber (WWE Superstar Luke Harper), Robert Longstreet (I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore), and Sheri Foster (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).
 
Nitehawk Cinema, Brooklyn, NY
Laemmle Music Hall, Los Angeles, CA
The Palace Theater, Syracuse, NY
Alamo Drafthouse Omaha, Omaha, NE
Capitol Theater, Cleveland, OH
Charlotte Film Society, Charlotte, NC
PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA
Gateway, Columbus, OH
Coolidge Corner, Boston, MA
 
