Our Favorite Faces Of Denzel Washington

This weekend saw the wide release of Dan Gilroy's Roman J. Israel, Esq.
, a film in which Denzel Washington plays a brilliant, driven defense attorney who has difficulties with social contacts.
It's a decidedly offbeat performance for Denzel, who has basically been a walking tower of charisma and swagger for more than three decades. It's a career with many a memorable role in it.
So what's your favorite performance by him?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
