KILL ORDER: Key Art Debut For Canadian Sci-fi Actioner

James Mark's sci-fi actioner Kill Order had its Canadian Premiere at the Blood in the Snow Film Festival here in Toronto over a week ago. It will be released in the U.S. on DIGITAL HD and DVD on February 6, 2018.

Starring his brother, Chris, Kill Order is a decent small budget action flick that showcases a lot of Canadian stunt talent that has been working behind the scenes on a lot of international projects filmed here in Canada.

Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut the key art for this film. Now you know what to keep an eye out for it next February so you can see how well Canadian stunt actors can kick ass.

Chaos erupts when a group of armed men break into a high school classroom. They target David, a quiet kid who secretly suffers from unexplained memories of a horrifying past. Tapping into a previously unknown strength, David fights off his attackers and goes on the run. With his life and the lives of his loved ones in jeopardy, David must master the use of his new superhuman strength and fighting skills to find the people responsible and get his revenge.

Misgivings aside, I thought believe that Kill Order shows a lot of promise for the Mark brothers and their abilities to perform and capture feats of action prowess. From my review...