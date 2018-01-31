Giveaway: Win Canadian Action SciFi KILL ORDER on DVD

Sundance Coverage Horror Movies Superhero Movies Hollywood News Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
In KILL ORDER, chaos erupts when a group of armed men break into a high school classroom. They target David, a quiet kid who secretly suffers from unexplained memories of a horrifying past. Tapping into a previously unknown strength, David fights off his attackers and goes on the run. With his life and the lives of his loved ones in jeopardy, David must master the use of his new superhuman strength and fighting skills to find the people responsible and get his revenge.