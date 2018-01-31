Giveaway: Win Canadian Action SciFi KILL ORDER on DVD

Canadian sci-fi action flick Kill Order will be coming out on DVD on February 6th in the U.S. thanks to RLJE Films. Screen Anarchy has two (2) coplies to give away this week. Have a look below to see how to enter.

In KILL ORDER, chaos erupts when a group of armed men break into a high school classroom. They target David, a quiet kid who secretly suffers from unexplained memories of a horrifying past. Tapping into a previously unknown strength, David fights off his attackers and goes on the run. With his life and the lives of his loved ones in jeopardy, David must master the use of his new superhuman strength and fighting skills to find the people responsible and get his revenge.

Kill Order director James Mark and his lead actor, and brother Chris Mark, cut their teeth working in the Canadian stunt industry. It has landed them on the same projects more than once in their careers. Your task is simple.

Name one movie, and, one television show, that both James and Chris Mark have worked on.