THE BLACK CAT Short Film Now Online for Your Viewing Pleasure

Fairy tales are ripe fodder for films, especially short films, and Indian director Bhargav Saikia knows a good fairy tale when he reads it. His latest short film The Black Cat, an adaptation of Indian author Ruskin Bond's short story. Quiet, mysterious, with (yes) an adorable but perhaps a little evil cat, the film ahs been making the rounds at film festivals this year, and is now available to watch online.

Mr. Bond buys an interesting broom at one of his favourite shops. But the broom comes with an unexpected addition in the form of a strange black cat that seems intent on staying with its new unwilling owner.

Saikia takes his time with the tale, paying great attention to detail, and drawing the viewer into this delightful yet not entirely unscary world. So sit back, relax (or try to), and let the tale weave before your eyes. And maybe make sure your door is firmly shut against possible furry guests.