Based upon Indian popular short story, THE BLACK CAT will bewitch you

As ScreenAnarchy's readership is now well aware - thanks to the enthusiasm of our own associate editor, Josh Hurtado, the Indian film industry has been at a very interesting stage for the past decade, with its blooming and varied production. It is now not uncommon to get to see dark and critical films anymore, as well as blockbusters made in Bollywood (see what S.S. Rajamouli did with his epic Baahubali diptych). This of course didn't escape Netflix's gaze, which is now regularly fueling its lineup with Indian films.

Indian short films, however, have yet to receive the attention they deserve, because unless you're a hardcore festivalgoer, you don't have much opportunity to see what's going on in that specific area. And believe me, there are things that are definitely worth your time. The work of Bhargav Saikia for instance embodies another kind of emerging creativity that exists in Indian independent cinema. After having seduced the film festival circuit with Awakenings (2015), Saikia is currently developing a project that looks very promising.

The filmmaker will bring Ruskin Bond's short story The Black Cat to life, thus tackling another literary adaptation - Awakenings was loosely based upon Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. Supported by the well-known Indian author and by a very experienced crew, Saikia will tackle this fantasy story that deals with a witch. Starring Tom Alter and Shernaz Patel, the short will be shot in April in the Himalayan province of Uttarakhand. Post-production is scheduled for June.

So you might want to check the lineup of film festivals around this fall to get a chance to catch The Black Cat. For more information, the full press release is copied below.