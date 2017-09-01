THE OATH Exclusive Clip: No-Holds-Barred Parental Guidance

If you like your revenge stories centered around a strong emotional core, featuring well-defined characters, Baltasar Kormákur’s The Oath is one for you.

In it, Kormákur directs himself as Finnur, a physician who finds his ethical standards tested when meeting his daughter’s new boyfriend, Ottar (Gisli Orn Gardarsson). Fed up with watching Anna (Hera Hilmar) waste her life on drugs and partying, Finnur decides to act in her best interest and attempts to break off the relationship with her drug-dealing lover. Violence ensues as Finnur’s professional and family life are put at risk.

With fine performances in spades and lush cinematography to boot, The Oath is a thrilling character drama that forces viewers to contemplate the thin line between right and wrong.

Check out an exclusive clip below.

The Oath opens on 25 arthouse screens across the U.S. on Friday, September 8. Tickets and info available at www.theoathtickets.com.