Pretty Packaging: The French GHOST IN THE SHELL: STAND-ALONE COMPLEX Boxset Looks Ace

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
My fandom of (slash obsession with) Mamoru Oshii's adaptation of Ghost in the Shell is not exactly a secret here at Screen Anarchy (cough), so it will probably not come as a surprise when I say that I like Kamiyama Kenji's anime series Ghost in the Shell: Stand-Alone Complex a lot, both seasons of it. Scripted for a large part by Oshii himself, the series was a more action driven take on the source material, while its length as a series allowed for more character development in the supporting roles.
The series ran from 2002 till 2005 and can STILL be considered one of the best anime ever released, and still far ahead of most recent output.

As such, you might expect this title to be easy to score on Blu-ray, but there you would be wrong. While it is easily available on DVD everywhere in the world, legal HD discs with English subtitles are conspicuous in their absence. Apparently the rights to release this in HD to English-speaking markets are still exorbitant.

That doesn't bother France of course, so the French part of distributor All The Anime released a killer Blu-ray boxset edition last week. No trinkets: it's just a slipcase with a digipack and a book. But... well, judge for yourself: size does matter.

Do know that this one is French/Japanese only, so no English subs or dubs are on it. But... well, I know enough French (and, ahem, know the series well enough by now) to be able to make do with the "sous-titres" offered.

Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!

Here it is: a box consisting of a hard cardboard slipcase. This is a big one though, easily coffee-table-book-sized.

