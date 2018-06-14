London Indian FF Coverage Weird Features Hollywood Features Hollywood Interviews All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: That Gorgeous STAND-ALONE COMPLEX Boxset Is Back, But Bigger And English-friendly

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
If you see the pictures in this article and think you've seen them before, you may be right about most of them. Last year, the French branch of distributor All The Anime released an absolutely kick-ass Blu-ray boxset of the seminal anime series Ghost in the Shell: Stand-Alone Complex, and I wrote a "Pretty Packaging" article about that release.

All The Anime's British branch is Anime Limited (yes, them), but they did not have the rights for the English-speaking markets, so the French set did not have an English dub or subs.

Well... the company that DOES have the publishing rights for Britain is Manga UK, and they have now released Ghost in the Shell: Stand-Alone Complex with that very same packaging. The stellar art-book has been totally translated to English, and the discs now carry English dubs and subs. There are differences though: the set is now on 11 discs rather than 12, yet the set now includes one extra film the French version lacked: the cinema-outing Ghost in the Shell: Stand-Alone Complex: Solid-State Society.

All in all this is splendid news for English-language anime collectors. I like the French subtitles slightly better, but... well, they're French, heh. Seriously folks, this is one splendid set. So even if it's a bit of a repeat performance, here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!

Here it is: a box consisting of a hard cardboard slipcase. This is a big one though, easily coffee-table-book-sized.

(Note: this is the French one, but both are exactly the same size)

