Production I.G Announces New GHOST IN THE SHELL Anime

Chalk this one up in the column "Welcome News". Today on their site , the legendary Japanese animation studio Production I.G has announced (together with Kodansha) that a new animatedproject is in the making.Production I.G is the studio which made Oshii Mamoru's 1995 originalfilm, his sequel, and the twotelevision series.No details are shared yet about the nature of the new project itself, not even whether it will be a series or a film. The two co-directors are named though: Kamiyama Kenji and Aramaki Shinji, and these are two well-known veterans.Kamiyama Kenji was the writer/director ofand the magnificentseries and films. Aramaki Shinji is a technical designer, who as a director is primarily known for the CGIfilms, thefilm and theseries.If the collaboration uses out the best sides of both directors, we might be in for a treat. Especially Kamiyama's return to the franchise is very good news indeed. Fans have been clamoring for a third season offor over a decade already, so... who knows? Rest assured we'll be keeping our eyes on this one.(Thanks to loyal reader omnisemantic1 for alerting me!)