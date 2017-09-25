Fantastic Fest Coverage All News Indie News International Interviews Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Colin Firth

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Our Favorite Faces Of Colin Firth
This weekend Kingsman: The Golden Circle was the big winner at the box office. The sarcastic Bond spoof sports a mighty cast of characters, one of them brought-back-from-the-dead and played by Colin Firth (as our J. Hurtado says in his review: "it's in the trailers, so it's hardly a spoiler at this point").

Colin Firth has been a bit of a running gag in my circle of friends, as one of them has been a rabid fan of his ever since she saw him become a household name on television. But whether joking or not, there's no denying the man's talent and acting prowess. Whether playing a villain or a friend, he's made the British "stiff upper lip" his trademark, and yet has often managed to work wonders with just the subtlest of expressions, or gestures.

So he's our actor of the week. What is your favorite performance by Colin Firth? Chime in, in the comments below!

