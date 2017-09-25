Our Favorite Faces Of Colin Firth

This weekend Kingsman: The Golden Circle
was the big winner at the box office. The sarcastic Bond spoof sports a mighty cast of characters, one of them brought-back-from-the-dead and played by Colin Firth (as our J. Hurtado says in his review
: "it's in the trailers, so it's hardly a spoiler at this point").
Colin Firth has been a bit of a running gag in my circle of friends, as one of them has been a rabid fan of his ever since she saw him become a household name on television. But whether joking or not, there's no denying the man's talent and acting prowess. Whether playing a villain or a friend, he's made the British "stiff upper lip" his trademark, and yet has often managed to work wonders with just the subtlest of expressions, or gestures.
So he's our actor of the week. What is your favorite performance by Colin Firth? Chime in, in the comments below!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.