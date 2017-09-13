Toronto Film Festival Coverage Indie Reviews Indie Features Anime Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Screen Anarchy Exclusive: Watch This Clip From Mateo Gil's REALIVE
Mateo Gil's sci-fi flick Realive will open in U.S. cinemas on September 29, 2017 and available on VOD and Digital HD on October 3, 2017. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you tonight.
In it, Marc and West speak about his progress after his awakening. This is early on in the film so there is not much to say about it, especially anything that may spoil the film for you.
Marc is diagnosed with a disease and is given a short time to live. Unable to accept his own end, he decides to freeze his body. Sixty years later, in the year 2084, he becomes the first cryogenically frozen man to be revived in history. Marc discovers a startling future, but the biggest surprise is that his past has accompanied him in unexpected ways.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.