REALIVE: Watch The New Trailer For SyFy Films' Release

Syfy Films will be releasing Mateo Gil's sci-fi drama Realive
in U.S. theaters on September 29th and on VOD and Digital HD on October 3rd. Earlier today EW
got the exclusive drop on a new trailer for this release and we can share it with you now.
Marc is diagnosed with a disease and is given a short time to live. Unable to accept his own end, he decides to freeze his body. Sixty years later, in the year 2084, he becomes the first cryogenically frozen man to be revived in history. Marc discovers a startling future, but the biggest surprise is that his past has accompanied him in unexpected ways.
Realive was written and directed by Mateo Gil (Vanilla Sky original film Abre Los Ojos, The Sea Inside) and features a talented cast including Tom Hughes (About Time, London Town), Charlotte Le Bon (The Walk, The Hundred-Foot Journey), Oona Chaplin (Taboo, “Game of Thrones”) and Barry Ward (The Fall, The Journey).
