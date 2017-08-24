QEDA Trailer: From Denmark, Time Travelling Doppelgängers and a Dying Earth

Max Kestner's upcoming sci-fi thriller QEDA looks to be a stylish and mind-bending film featuring a future world in ecological peril and a time travelling plot that sends two versions of the same person back to 2017, Looper style.

In the film, the world is ravaged by ecological disaster. Oceans have risen and all natural freshwater is gone. Fang Rung has undergone a medical process of "molecular fission" in order to send his other half, code name "Gordon Thomas", back in time to the year 2017 in order to search for Mona Lindkvist, a scientist whose ground-breaking research was lost before it could save the world.

When Fang Rung loses contact with Gordon he sees no alternative but to travel back to 2017 himself trying to locate his other half before the world's balances are irreparably damaged.

Cinematographer Rasmus Videbæk, who recently worked on The Dark Tower with Nikolaj Arcel, handles QEDA's overall photography and the results is a dark and moody world on the brink.

QEDA is scheduled for release in Denmark on Nov 16, 2017. Here's hoping it gets a push over here soon.