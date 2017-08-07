Fantasia Coverage Weird Interviews Superhero Movies Weird Videos All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Robert Mitchum

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Robert Mitchum
Yesterday it was the 6th of August, 2017, and it marked the 100th birthday of one of Hollywood's most legendary actors: Robert Mitchum. And even though he left us twenty years ago, this provides us with a stellar opportunity to put him in our limelight once more.

Therefore, he is our actor of the week. So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Robert Mitchum? Chime in, in the comments below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.