Our Favorite Faces Of Robert Mitchum

Yesterday it was the 6th of August, 2017, and it marked the 100th birthday of one of Hollywood's most legendary actors: Robert Mitchum. And even though he left us twenty years ago, this provides us with a stellar opportunity to put him in our limelight once more.
Therefore, he is our actor of the week. So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Robert Mitchum? Chime in, in the comments below!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.