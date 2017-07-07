Pretty Packaging: The French PSYCHO-PASS Boxset Passes As Psycho

And here it is: a big box, sealed with magnetic lids. Keeping those lids closed is a damn fine-looking badge/clasp. The box, opened. I expected the big lid on the top, but the remaining bit at the bottom turned out to be a magnetic lid as well, covering a secret drawer with a bag of goodies in it. All contents taken out of the box. There are three digipaks and a cardboard box in there: two for season 1, one for season 2, and the box for the film. There is also a small aluminium flask (with its own box) and the aforementioned goody-bag. All contents opened! Each digipak (and the film's box) has three disks: two DVDs and one Blu-ray. The reverse sides of the digipaks and box. Nice! A closer look at the aluminium flask. One third is covered by the logo, the other thirds by character art. The goody-bag has three items: two pins and a key-chain. Included in the digipaks are two booklets: one 64-page one covering the series, and a 36-page one covering the film. Together, they provide 100 pages of character art, backgrounds, and interviews. Again, pretty nice. The end, or rather the underside. That's one damn swell package!

(...If you read or speak French, that is...)In France, anime got a foothold far earlier than in most English-speaking countries. Even today, the market for buying DVDs and Blu-rays of Japanese animation is roughly estimated to be thirty times as big in France than it is in the United Kingdom, despite those two populations having almost the same size (around 66 million). On top of that, rights for using French subtitles are often cheaper than for English ones, as English subs unlock Australia and the US as well.What this means is that France has a very healthy collectors' market. Many titles unavailable anywhere outside of Japan have France as the sole exception. And those titles which ARE internationally famous can count on having a blinged set available in France.For an example, just look at what Kana Home Video did with theanime.Now be warned. While the set is great and actually not bad value-wise, it is NOT English-friendly. No English dub and no English subs can be found on it. I bought it because it had been erroneously advertised as having Dutch subs (I'm Dutch...) so my discovery that this was French-and-Japanese-only was actually a nasty one.(But it looks glorious, and has been severely limited to 1000 pieces... so I'll hold on to it as an investment, heh...)I'm still putting up a gallery for it here as it may inspire people about what such a boxset can look like, and... well, we're a part Canadian site, so I expect there are plenty of French-speaking readers here, non? Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the centre of each to see a bigger version!