Fantasia Coverage Weird Features Weird News Weird Videos Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Rutger Hauer

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Rutger Hauer
This weekend, Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets travelled across America, where it faced tough competition in a VERY crowded blockbuster season. Our J. Hurtado had a hard time warming up to the film's leads, but lauded its spectacle and eclectic cast of supporting characters.

And among those supporting characters we spot Rutger Hauer! The Dutch multi-talented septuagenarian can still often be spotted in both arthouse films and international blockbusters, and he was obviously having fun here. The still above is from a recent talk he had about Valerian with Romanian television (and you can watch that interview here, it's English-friendly).

He is our actor of the week, so our question is: what is your favorite performance by him? Or maybe that one is so damn obvious (hi Roy) that I should say: please add your second-most favorite performance by him... Anyway, chime in, in the comments below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

More about Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.