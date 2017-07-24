Our Favorite Faces Of Rutger Hauer

This weekend, Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
travelled across America, where it faced tough competition in a VERY crowded blockbuster season. Our J. Hurtado had a hard time warming up to the film's leads
, but lauded its spectacle and eclectic cast of supporting characters.
And among those supporting characters we spot Rutger Hauer! The Dutch multi-talented septuagenarian can still often be spotted in both arthouse films and international blockbusters, and he was obviously having fun here. The still above is from a recent talk he had about Valerian
with Romanian television (and you can watch that interview here, it's English-friendly
).
He is our actor of the week, so our question is: what is your favorite performance by him? Or maybe that one is so damn obvious (hi Roy) that I should say: please add your second-most favorite performance by him... Anyway, chime in, in the comments below!
.