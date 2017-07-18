Have Your Say: Is Dario Argento's SUSPIRIA Vastly Overrated?

Dario Argento's occult thriller Suspiria
turns forty this year, and despite its age it is very much in the news. Synapse's cinematographer-approved restoration will have its grand reveal at Fantasia in August, while a separate Italian restoration is currently already doing the rounds. And after a decade of false starts, this year a remake will finally be released, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Mia Goth.
There's more: because the original has an anniversary, several labels see fit to re-release the film on disc. For an example, just check the stunning Leatherbook Edition released in Germany this month
.
With all that attention lavished on it, you can rightfully call Suspiria
a beloved title. But is it a bit TOO beloved perhaps? I know several people who feel nothing for the film, or who even profess hatred. Suspiria
sure is an odd film in that Dario Argento sacrifices everything for a nightmarish mood, even normally essential movie qualities like "plot" and "acting", and this pisses many people off. Colors and fairy-tales are interspersed with truly shocking violence, making this an acquired taste.
I can see both sides' points. Lovers of the film argue that the film is a psychedelic experience, an audio-visual ride rather than a story, and should be judged as such. Haters of the film tend to demand more substance underneath the style, and I agree with them that the film has an insanely stupid plot (when I hear there were behind-the-scenes fights about who got credited for the script, I kept thinking: who'd want to own THIS script credit?!).
So let's make that the question this week: does Dario Argento's Suspiria
warrant the love and attention it gets, or is it vastly overrated?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
