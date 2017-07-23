BEHIND Trailer Sneaks Up On Unsuspecting Viewers

Ever had the sensation you were being watched by someone or something behind you, only to turn around and see nothing out of the ordinary?

It’s a recognizable feeling and one that also creeps up on Arianne (Macarena Gómez), a divorced mother scared of losing her daughter to her ex-husband. During a children’s birthday party, she meets Leonor, an elderly woman who fans the flames of fear by warning her of a terrifying man behind her, an entity she cannot yet see but that will soon manifest itself to get what it wants. Duly unnerved, Arianne heads home, where she will be subjected to a night of terrors, real or imaginary.

Angel Gómez Hernández’s short has steadily been making a name for itself on the festival circuit and rightly so. With an eerie sound design, plenty of technical polish, and a thick atmosphere of dread that makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand out all throughout its 15 minute runtime, Behind is not for the faint of heart. An unsettling climax is a boon to any white knuckler and with an appearance of Javier Botet, let’s just say Behind does not disappoint.

Expect the short to be released later this year and be on the lookout for a feature film adaptation at some point in the future.