Watch BEHIND: The Terror of Losing Custody

A few months back we happily directed your attention towards Ángel Gómez Hernández’s Behind, an atmospheric horror slice uniquely grappling with the aftermath of divorce. Now, after a healthy festival run, the Spanish chiller has found its way online.

While the build-up may come with a few too many familiar sights and sounds, the overall production is nothing short of stylish and reaches a creepy crescendo by tapping into very identifiable fears.

Monster meets reality in a story centered on an embattled mother (Macarena Gómez) who has to face the dread of losing her child.

The short film below could whet your appetite for a feature film currently in the works.