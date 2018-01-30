Watch BEHIND: The Terror of Losing Custody

Sundance Coverage Indie Reviews Hollywood Features All Features Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
A few months back we happily directed your attention towards Ángel Gómez Hernández’s Behind, an atmospheric horror slice uniquely grappling with the aftermath of divorce. Now, after a healthy festival run, the Spanish chiller has found its way online.
While the build-up may come with a few too many familiar sights and sounds, the overall production is nothing short of stylish and reaches a creepy crescendo by tapping into very identifiable fears.
Monster meets reality in a story centered on an embattled mother (Macarena Gómez) who has to face the dread of losing her child.
The short film below could whet your appetite for a feature film currently in the works.
BEHIND - Horror short film from Ángel Gómez on Vimeo.