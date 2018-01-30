Sundance Coverage Indie Reviews Hollywood Features All Features Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Watch BEHIND: The Terror of Losing Custody

Contributing Writer; Belgium (@BelgianFilmBuff)
Sign-In to Vote
Watch BEHIND: The Terror of Losing Custody

A few months back we happily directed your attention towards Ángel Gómez Hernández’s Behind, an atmospheric horror slice uniquely grappling with the aftermath of divorce. Now, after a healthy festival run, the Spanish chiller has found its way online.

While the build-up may come with a few too many familiar sights and sounds, the overall production is nothing short of stylish and reaches a creepy crescendo by tapping into very identifiable fears.

Monster meets reality in a story centered on an embattled mother (Macarena Gómez) who has to face the dread of losing her child.

The short film below could whet your appetite for a feature film currently in the works.

BEHIND - Horror short film from Ángel Gómez on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Ángel Gómez HernándezBehindJavier BotetMacarena Gómez

More about Behind

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.