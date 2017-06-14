Watch DAWN OF THE DEAF and See the Zombie Subgenre Claim a New Lease on Life

The recipient of more awards than anyone can count: that’s one way of introducing Rob Savage’s much-buzzed-about genre short Dawn of the Deaf. And this is one instance where you’d best believe the hype.

From the clever title that alludes to Romero’s classic to the premise which seriously shuffles the deck and reimagines the deaf community (all too commonly and disparagingly still thought off as ‘disabled’) as the heroes and heroines of a world gone to pot: Dawn of the Deaf is fresh. Savage’s socially conscious take on the zombie formula features great camerawork and intimately sketches a bunch of interesting characters that are begging to be further explored. Dawn of the Deaf has obvious feature film prospects.

For now though, sit back and enjoy a creative short, courtesy of a very talented filmmaker.