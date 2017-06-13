RLJ Entertainment Acquires THE OSIRIS CHILD: SCIENCE FICTION VOLUME 1 For North America

Good news for fans of rollicking science fiction movies. Shane Abbess` The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume 1 has been picked up by RLJ Entertaintment for distribution in North America. That means for our American readers that you will get an theatrical and digital release of the film some time in the Fall. For the rest of us in North America? Harumph. Mind you, Abbess' previous flick Infini is on Netflix here in Canada so hope still lingers.

RLJ ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES “THE OSIRIS CHILD: SCIENCE FICTION VOLUME 1”

Film Set to Release in Theaters and on VOD in Fall 2017

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2017 – RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) has acquired all North American rights to the highly anticipated action/science fiction film THE OSIRIS CHILD. Directed by Shane Abbess (Infini, Gabriel), who also co-wrote the film with Brian Cachia (Infini), the film stars Kellan Lutz (Twilight Franchise), Daniel MacPherson (The Shannara Chronicles, “APB”), Isabel Lucas (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Knight of Cups), Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”), with Rachel Griffiths (Hacksaw Ridge, “Six Feet Under”) and Teagan Croft, making her feature film debut.

RLJE plans to release THE OSIRIS CHILD in theaters and On Demand in Fall 2017. Mark Ward, RLJE’s Chief Acquisitions Officer, made the announcement today.

“We’re excited to be releasing this action-filled, science fiction film,” said Ward. “Writer/director Shane Abbess is a true visual talent who cleverly applies his knowledge of filmmaking to bring a futuristic action-packed, adventure-filled story to the big screen.”

THE OSIRIS CHILD is set in a time of interplanetary colonization. Sy Lombrok (Kellan Lutz), a drifter with a haunted past, forms an unlikely alliance with Kane Sommerville (Daniel MacPherson), a lieutenant who works for off-world military contractor Exor. In a race against time, they set out to rescue Kane’s young daughter Indi (Teagan Croft) amid an impending global crisis created by Exor.

“We wanted to bring back a type of movie that seemed all but extinct - the old school sci-fi action/adventure from the 80’s with monsters, prison planets, sky battles and a host of fun, colorful characters. It’s a big universe with a huge story arc and we’re ecstatic to introduce it to the world with this first installment,’” said Abbess.

THE OSIRIS CHILD is produced by Matthew Graham, Brett Thornquest, Sidonie Abbene and Abbess via their Storm Alley and Eclectik Vision banners, in association with Phonetic Images and executive produced by Steven Matusko. The producing team previously collaborated on Infini and Terminus and most recently the upcoming thriller Better Watch Out.

RLJ Entertainment’s Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with XYZ Film’s Co-Founder Nate Bolotin on behalf of the filmmakers.