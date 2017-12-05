Giveaway: Win a DVD/BD Combo Pack of THE OSIRIS CHILD: SCIENCE FICTION VOLUME ONE

Shane Abbess' latest sci-fi flick The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One will be available today on DVD and Blu-ray/DVD Combo. Before you rush out to get your own copy, hold off for a bit because we have two DVD/BD combos to give away before week's end. Surely you can wait a couple days for a free copy?

In THE OSIRIS CHILD: SCIENCE FICTION VOLUME ONE, when a dangerous outbreak threatens to destroy everyone living on a newly colonized planet, Lt. Kane Sommerville (Daniel MacPherson) goes against orders and leaves his station to rescue his young daughter (Teagan Croft). Desperate to get to her before it’s too late, Kane enlists the help of an escaped prisoner (Kellan Lutz) as they battle their way through the chaos of a planet on the verge of annihilation. With the odds stacked against them, saving his little girl may be humanity’s last chance at survival.

