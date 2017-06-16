New OKJA Trailer Features Poignant Moments, Critical Quotes

Bong Joon Ho's Okja will, apparently, "make you jump for joy and burst into tears," at least according to the latest trailer for the movie. That quote is from some publication called ... [squints eyes, watches trailer again] ... ScreenAnarchy. Oh, OK, I've heard you can trust them.

I'll stop being disingenuous now and acknowledge that, while I myself have not seen the movie in question, our own Pierce Conran has and wrote the definite review on it. He also reports that he has seen it three times now, all in theaters, and in South Korea, so my jealousy knows no bounds.

For the rest of us, Okja will debut on Netflix on June 28. In the meantime, we have that new trailer, as well as another video about the movie. Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano star.