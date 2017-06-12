Joko Anwar Unveils SATAN'S SLAVES

Indonesian helmer Joko Anwar (The Forbidden Door, Modus Anomali) has recently wrapped production on his sixth feature film and after a long history of embracing the trappings of genre film Anwar is going full bore into horror with this one.

With his latest effort Anwar has tackled a remake of 1980 Indonesian cult horror title Pengabdi Setan, or Satan's Slaves. If the reputation of the original is to be believed it's a crazy one - one that has drawn comparisons to Don Cascarelli's Phantasm over the years - and one that Anwar has long considered a favorite. If you want a taste of the original I'm including the Japanese trailer for it below along with the above image, which is the first still from the Anwar remake. You can click the image embed below for a larger version.