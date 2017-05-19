Cannes Coverage Festival News International Interviews All Features Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Tom Hardy to Star in Sony's VENOM, Ruben Fleischer in Talks to Direct
THR is reporting that Sony is making big moves to expand its Spider-Man franchise and have signed Tom Hardy to star in their Venom film. Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer is in talks to direct the pic. The studio has already set on October 5, 2018 release date.
Venom has been one of Marvel’s top villains and a Spider-Man fixture since he was introduced in 1988, created by writer David Michelinie and artists Todd McFarlane and Mike Zeck. The character is an alien symbiote that needs a human host to survive. In return, the alien vests its victim with incredible powers. He made his first big-screen appearance in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and was portrayed by Topher Grace.Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the latter of whom worked on 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, wrote the script for Venom. Plot details are being kept in the black but Hardy, who is said to be a Venom fan, will play Eddie Brock, the character who first became Venom.
So I guess this means I am just going to hold on to that #300 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man just a little bit longer then.
