VENOM: Tom Hardy Rages in First Teaser

Sony has released the first teaser for Venom, starring Tom Hardy.

True to its nature it is very much a tease as there is no footage of the titular character to be seen. We see a symobiote in a containment tube but no Venom. Understandable. You don't want to show all your cards at once.

"Everyone's got their thing. Maybe its a breakup. A death. An accident. Whatever it is you used to be one thing. Now, you're something else. We all have our own problems. Our own issues. Our own... demons".

The cast includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. Venom comes to cinemas on October 5th.