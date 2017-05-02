BLACK SITE DELTA: Cam Gigandet And Teri Reeves Light Up Lots of Bad Guys in This Exclusive Clip

Jesse Gustafson's Black Site Delta is blasting its way into cinemas this Friday, May 5th. You are probably already seeing 'something else' this weekend so if you have to wait until the 9th to see it you can always fire up your iTunes or VOD platform and watch it from the comfort of your own home.

If you need any incentive to give Black Site Delta a go ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you below. In this clip Cam Gigandet (The Magnificent Seven) and Teri Reeves (“Chicago Fire”) are putting up decent fight against some baddies that have invaded a secret drone facility where they themselves were held prisoner. We have also included the trailer.

Cam Gigandet stars as the leader of a “Dirty Dozen” band of military prisoners who must fight off a terrorist attack on the remote "black site" prison where they’re being held, which, unknown to them, is a cover for a secret drone control facility.

More like a Dirty 'Half' Dozen. The aformentioned Cam Gigandet and Teri Reeves star with Benjamin Charles Watson, Dion Mucciacito, Casey Hendershot, John Brodsky, Michael Dale, and Arash Mokhtar.

Black Site Delta whiffs a bit like The Rock does it not? You got your insecure dose of 'Merica!!! hanging on the wall behind Reeves. The 'terrorists' want to use stolen missles to rain terror on that 'Merica from a prison. Except this time the missles are already on site. Cuts a terrorist's workload in half if you ask me. And you have military prisoners (six is better than one) thwarting the terrorists at every turn. We will just have to wait and see how similar it is when it releases next month.