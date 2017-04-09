TRIVISA Wins Big at Hong Kong Film Awards

Multi-stranded crime drama Trivisa was the big winner at the 36th Hong Kong Film Awards tonight, bagging five gongs including Best Film, Best Actor for Gordon Lam and Best Director for the trio Jevons Au, Frank Hui and Vicky Wong. The film also won Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

Wong Chun was named Best New Director for Mad World, which also won awards for Eric Tsang and Elaine Jin in the Best Supporting categories, while Kara Hui gave a passionate, heartfelt acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress award for Happiness.

Elsewhere, Soi Cheang’s The Monkey King 2 won for Visual Effects and Costume Design & Make Up, the Wong Kar Wai scripted See You Tomorrow won for Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography, and Taiwanese thriller Godspeed, starring Michael Hui won Best Film from Greater China.

Veteran poster artist Yuen Tai Yung, the subject of documentary The Posterist, was presented with the Professional Spirit Award.

Full list of winners:

Best Film - TRIVISA

Best Director - TRIVISA

Best New Director - Wong Chun (MAD WORLD)

Best Actor - Gordon Lam (TRIVISA)

Best Actress - Kara Hui (HAPPINESS)

Best Supporting Actor - Eric Tsang (MAD WORLD)

Best Supporting Actress - Elaine Jin (MAD WORLD)

Best Screenplay - TRIVISA

Best Action Choreography - OPERATION MEKONG

Best Film from Greater China - GODSPEED

Best Sound - COLD WAR 2

Best Visual Effects - THE MONKEY KING 2

Best Score - SOUL MATE

Best Song - WEEDS ON FIRE

Best Costume Design/Make-Up - THE MONKEY KING 2

Best Art Direction - SEE YOU TOMORROW

Best Editing - TRIVISA

Best Cinematography - SEE YOU TOMORROW

Professional Spirit Award - Yuen Tai Yung