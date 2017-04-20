PILGRIMAGE: Tom Holland And Jon Bernthal Spread Faith And Spill Blood in First Trailer

To those of you out there who like their action cinema bathed with the blood of their Saviour AND its victims have we got a trailer for you. Behold action brethren and sistren, the trailer for Brendan Muldowney's period action film Pilgrimage has come to us from the heavens!

Ireland, 1209. A small group of monks begin a reluctant pilgrimage across an island torn between centuries of tribal warfare and the growing power of Norman invaders. As they escort their monastery’s holiest relic to Rome, the true value of the bejeweled relic becomes dangerously apparent and their path becomes increasingly fraught with danger.

Directed by Brendan Muldowney (Savage, Love Eternal) and written by Jamie Hannigan, Pilgrimage stars the 'got them before they became hot' actors Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War) and Jon Bernthal (Punisher, Sicario) and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit franchise, Captain America: The First Avenger).

Pilgrimage will have its World Premiere this Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival. RLJ Entertainment will share Pilgrimage in theaters and also make it available on VOD and Digital HD on August 11, 2017.

(Full disclosure: XYZ Films had a hand in the production of this film. ScreenAnarchy founder and editor Todd Brown is Head of International Acquisitions for XYZ Films but was not involved in the writing or editing of this article.)