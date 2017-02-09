RLJ Entertainment Goes on a PILGRIMAGE With Tom Holland And John Bernthal

Pilgrimage. It stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Jon Bernthal (Netflix's Punisher). ScreenDaily reports that RLJ Entertianment have just acquired the U.S. right for Brendan Muldowney's Irish action thriller. It stars Tom Holland () and Jon Bernthal (Netflix's).

Jamie Hannigan wrote the screenplay about 13th Century monks who escort a holy relic to Rome on a treacherous journey.

Having written many articles about RLJ Entertainment acquisitions over the years I feel pretty confident that this will mean that Pilgrimage will get at least limited theatrical and decent coverage on some digital platforms. RLJ almost always follow up with a hard copy release afterwards. There should be no reason why our American readers cannot watch Pilgrimage upon its release in the U.S.