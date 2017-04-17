Tribeca Coverage International Interviews Trailers All Reviews Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Our Favorite Faces Of Sean Bean
When I heard he was cast in Lord of the Rings I hoped it was for Aragorn, as indeed the character was perceived as unsavory in his Strider role, and as timeless royalty when he ascends to Kingship. Alas, of course he got the Boromir part. Damn... (although I think it is rightfully illegal in most countries to complain about Viggo Mortensen playing Aragorn).
Anyway, what's your favorite performance by Sean Bean? Chime in, in the comments below!
