Our Favorite Faces Of Sean Bean

Today is the birthday of Sean Bean (seen here in his recent supporting role in). He's going strong at 58, and hopefully we'll have fun with him for another few decades. Not just a legendary living Internet-meme for dying, he's an amazing actor, performing in all sorts of roles from romantic to creepy, regal to thuggish, courageous to weasel-ly.When I heard he was cast inI hoped it was for Aragorn, as indeed the character was perceived as unsavory in his Strider role, and as timeless royalty when he ascends to Kingship. Alas, of course he got the Boromir part. Damn... (although I think it is rightfully illegal in most countries to complain about Viggo Mortensen playing Aragorn).Anyway, what's your favorite performance by Sean Bean? Chime in, in the comments below!