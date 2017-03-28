Trailer for LIMERENCE, When the Honeymoon Ends

Back in 2013, I saw and reviewed Adam Ciancio's feature debut Vessel, a intimate and intense film about a young man with voices in his head that he can't control. It was one of most impressive debuts I'd seen in a long time, both in its story and the quality of production. Ciancio has brought much of the same team together for his latest short film, Limerence.

Set somewhere in the near future, the pharmaceutical industry has invented a pill that allows couple to remain in the 'honeymoon period' of a relationship forever, to keep that euphoric feeling of falling in love and thinking everything is perfect - as long as they keep taking the drug. The film follows Fallon and Lana at two different times: when they meet and at a crisis in their relationship, with questions about how love is formed, and what sustains it.

The trailer entices with a haunting score and beautiful cinematography, teasing its story with brief yet powerful moments of performance by actors Chloe Boreham and Mark Diaco. Ciancio has a great talent for stories that combine a science fiction premise with the most intimate and emotional aspects of the human condition, and Limerence looks to follow quite well in the footsteps of his first feature. Hopefully coming to a festival near you soon, check out the trailer and some stills from the film below.