Donnie Yen To Star In The Live-Action Square Enix Game Adaptation Of SLEEPING DOGS

The tweet below is something truly worth noting this week as we speak with word action star Donnie Yen would be taking the lead in a live-action take on hit Square Enix game property, Sleeping Dogs. Yen solidified his mark in 2017 between December and just this January with the releases of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, contributing his international star power in both titles to a combined box office total of well more than $1.3 billion dollars, and so there's no question that after nearly two decades of coming up short in Hollywood with limited roles, his time in a lead pic is a much deserved one.

Sleeping Dogs, released for multiple game platforms in 2012 and remastered in 2014, will see Yen in the role of Wei Shan, a cop who sets out to Hong Kong to infiltrate the notorious triads. A director is still yet to named while it is being reported that Fast And Furious saga producer Neal Moritz will produce the film under his Original Film banner, with DJ2 Entertainment, and producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons, with Toby Ascher and Stephan Bugaj executive producing.

Yen is currently tapped for a fourth Ip Man movie as well as a role in the upcoming crime epic, Chasing The Dragon. Other titles that have been headlined in the news for development include Dragon City and the second half of the Hong Kong action fantasy reboot, Iceman, although the releases of those films still remain to be seen.