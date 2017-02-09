Martial Arts Epic Adaptation, 212 WARRIOR, Moves Forward With Fox International And Lifelike Pictures

Following their involvement in Na Hong-jin's The Yellow Sea (2009) and The Wailing (2015), 20th Century Fox's local language film shingle, Fox International Productions, is venturing onto its first Indonesian co-production, 212 Warrior. The film is inspired by author Bastian Tito's longstanding popular novels centered on legendary axe-wielding warrior and martial arts hero, Wiro Sableng.

The word is local acclaimed director Angga Dwimas Sasongko has been tapped to direct the film whose local talent has Tito's son, actor Vino G. Bastian starring in the title role along with actress Marsha Timothy and Sherina Munaf, and with none other than Yayan Ruhian of Merantau and Raid fame directing the action sequences. Sheila Timothy is providing the screenplay with Tumpal Tampubolon and Seno Gumira Ajidarma, and is also producing with Fox International consultant and former Fortissimo Films chair Michael J. Werner serving as executive producer.

The news comes on the heels of a press conference announcing the film's pairing of Fox International Productions and Lifelike Pictures who are developing, producing and will distribute the film locally and possibly in select territories abroad. Cameras are expected to roll this year.