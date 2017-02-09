Bad Facial Hair Fuels A Quest For The Electric Car In KLOWN Duo's DAN DREAM Trailer

It's the 1980s and Klown duo Frank Hvam and Casper Christensen have a bold new vision of the future. A vision driven by facial hair and the electric car. Only the exceptional can make such a dream reality but, unfortunately, Denmark frowns upon the exceptional. Welcome to the world of Dan Dream.

In the early 1980's, the entrepreneurial businessman Thorkild throws himself into a revolutionary project . A project not many people believe in, but he gathers an electic team of specialists to help him out. However, as soon as the crew moves to the provinces to start working on the project, they come up against serious problems, because nobody there is ready for a man with Thorkild’s grand ideas. Nonetheless, he defies the law of Jante and sets all sails to ensure the success of his visionary venture.

I am, frankly, guessing at the electric car bit and given that the just released trailer for the film does not feature English subtitles and I speak no Danish I could very well be wrong on the exact nature of of Thorkild's automotive dreams but what I am certain of is that the new comedy directed by Jesper Rofelt from a script by Hvam and Christensen looks absolutely fantastic. We've been waiting for this one for a while, check out the trailer below!