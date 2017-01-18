KLOWN Duo Return In First Clip From Danish Comey DAN DREAM

While there are unfortunately no English subtitles included fans of the hit Klown television series and films - Klovn in their native Denmark - hungry for a taste of what creator / stars Frank Hvam and Casper Christensen have cooked up in the upcoming comedy Dan Dream get their first look with the release of a clip from the film.

Written by and starring the duo, very little is known yet about plot specifics as they've preferred to keep things under wraps beyond the fact that it's based around a type of social shaming known as the Jante Law which is fairly unique to the region.

Even without subtitles the tone of the thing comes through loud and clear and the period setting looks fantastic. Check it out below!